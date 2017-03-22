Nexgen Energy Ltd (NXE) Receives C$3.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nexgen Energy Ltd (CVE:NXE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.95.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Nexgen Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexgen Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) opened at 3.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.00 billion. Nexgen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

About Nexgen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

