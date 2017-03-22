Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) traded down 0.76% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,463 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm earned $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.96%.

In related news, President Mark Tarchetti acquired 13,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.22 per share, with a total value of $587,860.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 201,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,134,213.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Viault sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $244,203.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,097.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,706 shares of company stock valued at $16,944,135. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $125,094,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Newell Brands by 60.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $2,218,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, formerly Newell Rubbermaid Inc, is a global consumer goods company. The Company’s brands consists of Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Irwin, Lenox, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert, Waddington and Yankee Candle.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.