New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWM. Zacks Investment Research cut New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised New Media Investment Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Your IP Address:

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWM. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 48.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) opened at 14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $763.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. New Media Investment Group has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Media Investment Group will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. New Media Investment Group’s payout ratio is 85.37%.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc is a holding company. The Company owns, operates and invests in local media assets. The Company’s segments include Eastern US Publishing, Central US Publishing, Western US Publishing and BridgeTower. It focuses on owning and acquiring local media assets in small to mid-size markets.

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.