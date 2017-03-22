Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Group LLC from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a positive rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NKTR. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded up 3.99% on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. 3,899,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company’s market cap is $3.49 billion. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,769.15% and a negative net margin of 98.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $1,080,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $3,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,689 shares of company stock worth $6,389,028 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,970,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 749,496 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Camber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,620,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,062,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after buying an additional 730,836 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after buying an additional 439,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,353,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,615,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize its PEGylation and advanced polymer conjugate technology platforms, which are designed to enable the development of new molecular entities that target known mechanisms of action.

