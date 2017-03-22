National Grid plc (NGG) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NGG. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded National Grid plc from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded National Grid plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. 484,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc during the fourth quarter worth about $66,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,942,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,628,000 after buying an additional 497,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc during the third quarter worth about $34,878,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 533,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 480,634 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,091,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 377,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

