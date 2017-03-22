National Grid plc (NG) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. BNP Paribas currently has GBX 1,000 ($12.35) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 830 ($10.25).

NG has been the topic of several other reports. Investec raised shares of National Grid plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.72) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC Holdings plc dropped their price target on shares of National Grid plc from GBX 1,070 ($13.21) to GBX 1,060 ($13.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.50) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.97) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,002.50 ($12.38).

National Grid plc (LON:NG) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1001.50. 9,037,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 888.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,148.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 37.69 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 964.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 984.33.

National Grid plc Company Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

