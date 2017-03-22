National Express Group PLC (NEX) Insider Sells £144,598.02 in Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Matthew Ashley sold 40,278 shares of National Express Group PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £144,598.02 ($178,582.22).

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) opened at 357.10 on Wednesday. National Express Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 252.81 and a 52-week high of GBX 379.10. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.82 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.41 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from National Express Group PLC’s previous dividend of $3.87.

Your IP Address:

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.94) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of National Express Group PLC to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($4.88) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Express Group PLC to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 406 ($5.01) to GBX 358 ($4.42) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.57) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 397.70 ($4.91).

National Express Group PLC Company Profile

National Express Group PLC is a public transport operator with bus, coach and rail services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from nine garages across the West Midlands.

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.