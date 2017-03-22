Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR (MURGY) Downgraded to “Mkt Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR (NASDAQ:MURGY) from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR (NASDAQ:MURGY) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,122 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR Company Profile

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG is a Germany-based company engaged in reinsurance and insurance business. The Company divides its operations into reinsurance, primary insurance, and Munich Health and Asset management. The Reinsurance business comprises five divisions: Life; Europe and Latin America; Germany, Asia Pacific and Africa; Special and Financial Risks, and Global Clients and North America.

