Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in a report published on Tuesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc raised Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) traded up 0.08% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 836,927 shares. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.45. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 134.65% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,484,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after buying an additional 755,730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,729,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,329,000 after buying an additional 638,423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4,729.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,809,000 after buying an additional 5,107,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 177,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,306,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,477,000 after buying an additional 226,519 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. Its Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines, including Devices and Systems.

