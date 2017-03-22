Morgan Stanley Reaffirms ” Overweight” Rating for Telit Communications Plc (TCM)

Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM)‘s stock had its ” overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.32) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

TCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of Telit Communications Plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Telit Communications Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Telit Communications Plc from GBX 325 ($4.01) to GBX 375 ($4.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.58) price target on shares of Telit Communications Plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332 ($4.10).

Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM) traded down 1.01% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 318.75. 364,286 shares of the company were exchanged. Telit Communications Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 180.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 359.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.08. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 368.08 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 0.05 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Your IP Address:

Telit Communications Plc Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC (Telit) is a United Kingdom-based enabler of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications providing cellular, short range and positioning modules via its brand Telit Wireless Solutions. The Company develops and markets cellular, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), short-to-long range wireless modules plus mobile connectivity services and application enablement platform to onboard edge devices to the Internet of Things (IoT).

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.