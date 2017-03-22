Moody's Co. (MCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moody’s' shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Miscellaneous Financial Services industry, in the last three months. We remain optimistic about the company's prospects given its strength in diverse operations and strategic acquisitions. For 2017, the company anticipates revenues to rise in the mid-single-digit percent range while earnings are projected in the range of $5.15–$5.30 per share. However, stricter regulatory landscape, litigations issues and stiff competition across the credit rating industry remain key concerns in the near term.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Moody's Co. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Moody's Co. from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moody's Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.71.

Shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.77. 479,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. Moody's Co. has a 12-month low of $87.30 and a 12-month high of $114.03.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Moody's Co. had a net margin of 25.88% and a negative return on equity of 260.34%. The firm earned $942.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody's Co. will post $5.24 EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

In related news, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $47,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,623.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Cantor sold 5,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $571,862.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,970.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,003. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Moody's Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Moody's Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Moody's Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody's Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Moody's Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Co. Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and outsourced research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.