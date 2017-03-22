Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MoneyGram’s earnings of $0.16 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9% and remained unchanged on a year-over-year basis. Shares of MoneyGram have significantly outperformed the Zacks categorized Miscellaneous Financial Services industry year till date. The surge in the share price can be attributed to the merger offer received by the company from Ant Financial and Euronet. The partnership with either of the companies will enhance the strength of Moneygram which operates in an intensively competitive and fast-changing payments industry. While on its own, the company has to continually invest in business in order to keep pace with the constantly evolving industry. Consequently, an union with a stable partner will make its journey easier. MoneyGram faces headwinds in the form of volatile currencies, stiff competition, rising expenses from heightened regulations and compliance requirements.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. First Analysis cut Moneygram International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair lowered Moneygram International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Feltl & Co. lowered Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) traded up 0.30% on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 436,607 shares. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Moneygram International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moneygram International will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 67,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

