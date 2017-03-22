Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Molina Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) traded down 0.50% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,943 shares. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $2.29. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm earned $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $152,582.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $411,725.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Molina sold 20,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,000,573.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,384 shares of company stock worth $1,248,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other. Its Health Plans segment consists of health plans in approximately 10 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and its direct delivery business.

