Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Molina Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) traded down 0.50% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,943 shares. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $2.29. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm earned $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $152,582.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $411,725.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Molina sold 20,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,000,573.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,384 shares of company stock worth $1,248,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other. Its Health Plans segment consists of health plans in approximately 10 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and its direct delivery business.

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.