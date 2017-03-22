Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mitel Networks Corp an industry rank of 66 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mitel Networks Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) opened at 6.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The firm’s market cap is $831.94 million. Mitel Networks Corp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Mitel Networks Corp had a positive return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Mitel Networks Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitel Networks Corp will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitel Networks Corp news, Chairman Terence H. Matthews sold 254,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $1,691,201.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 41,311 shares in the company, valued at $274,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Edward Spooner sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $26,583.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,266.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,632 shares of company stock worth $1,924,549 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks Corp during the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitel Networks Corp by 439.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mitel Networks Corp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,538,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks Corp during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks Corp during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Mitel Networks Corp Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment.

