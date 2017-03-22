Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Reduced by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $686,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,129,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,644,277,000 after buying an additional 8,757,128 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 507.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 4,613,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,710,000 after buying an additional 3,853,559 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $170,936,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 101.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,484,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $315,930,000 after buying an additional 2,758,313 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 64.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $65.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $76.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

In other news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $696,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $130,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

