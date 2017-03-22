Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Raised by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,881 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 190,854 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 34,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,956 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,182,730 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $298,525,000 after buying an additional 2,678,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $496.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $65.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pacific Crest set a $70.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Hilliard Lyons raised their price objective on Microsoft from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

In other news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $130,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $490,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

