Michael J. Zugay Buys 5,000 Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) Stock

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) CEO Michael J. Zugay bought 5,000 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $2,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) traded down 1.36% on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 200,268 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The stock’s market cap is $526.39 million. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.57%.

Your IP Address:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 223,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Blackrock Capital Investment Corp

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.