Michael Andrew Reimann Sells 10,000 Shares of Mgx Minerals Inc (XMG) Stock

Mgx Minerals Inc (TSE:XMG) insider Michael Andrew Reimann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$14,300.00.

Michael Andrew Reimann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Andrew Reimann sold 10,000 shares of Mgx Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$20,700.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Andrew Reimann sold 10,000 shares of Mgx Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total value of C$21,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Michael Andrew Reimann sold 15,000 shares of Mgx Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$18,450.00.

