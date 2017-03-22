Merus NV (MRUS) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Citigroup Inc currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRUS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Merus NV in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Merus NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus NV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) traded down 4.64% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,400 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. Merus NV has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm’s market cap is $399.56 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus NV during the third quarter worth about $19,430,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Merus NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus NV by 59.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 41,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merus NV during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

