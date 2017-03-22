Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr downgraded Merck & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.17 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Merck & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.63 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued an underperform rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) traded down 0.962% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.295. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,535 shares. Merck & Co. has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.890 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Merck & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Merck & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 92.61%.

In other Merck & Co. news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,881,697.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Cech sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,959 shares of company stock worth $6,843,448 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.