Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 992.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,936,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484,427 shares during the period. Merck & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Merck & Co. worth $290,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.00. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.61%.

Your IP Address:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Vetr cut Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.17 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,881,697.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Cech sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,959 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.