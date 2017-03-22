Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) in a report released on Tuesday.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries PLC in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 294 ($3.63) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Melrose Industries PLC from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Melrose Industries PLC from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America Corp increased their target price on shares of Melrose Industries PLC from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Melrose Industries PLC to a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.03) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 263.63 ($3.26).

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) traded down 2.61% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 214.25. 7,286,757 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.60. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.04 billion. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 63.18 and a 12-month high of GBX 250.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Melrose Industries PLC’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Melrose Industries PLC Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company operates through an Energy segment, which includes the Brush business that is a specialist supplier of energy industrial products to the global market. The Company’s Brush Turbogenerators is an independent manufacturer of electricity generating equipment for the power generation, industrial, oil and gas, and offshore sectors, and also supplies switchgear, transformers and other power infrastructure equipment.

