Melco Crown Entertainment’s (MPEL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their neutral rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPEL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Melco Crown Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $22.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Instinet upgraded shares of Melco Crown Entertainment from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Crown Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

Melco Crown Entertainment (NASDAQ:MPEL) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,516 shares. Melco Crown Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Melco Crown Entertainment (NASDAQ:MPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.00. Melco Crown Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Melco Crown Entertainment will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Melco Crown Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Melco Crown Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPEL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment by 34.4% in the third quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 802,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment by 1,373.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,098,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,136,000 after buying an additional 4,752,485 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Crown Entertainment

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

