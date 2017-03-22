Meggitt plc (MGGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Meggitt plc’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) opened at 447.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.47 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 450.92. Meggitt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 361.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 485.10.

In related news, insider Colin R. Day purchased 25,000 shares of Meggitt plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £113,250 ($139,866.62). Also, insider Tony Wood purchased 10,378 shares of Meggitt plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 478 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £49,606.84 ($61,265.70). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,463 shares of company stock worth $16,323,578.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.72) target price on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meggitt plc from GBX 470 ($5.80) to GBX 500 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Meggitt plc from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 460 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.57) target price on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 444.73 ($5.49).

Meggitt plc Company Profile

Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and the Meggitt Equipment Group. Its Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems is a supplier of aircraft wheels, brakes and brake control systems.

