Medgenics Inc (GNMX) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Medgenics Inc (NDAQ:GNMX) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medgenics (NDAQ:GNMX) traded up 3.43% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 2,874,806 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The stock’s market cap is $67.17 million. Medgenics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

