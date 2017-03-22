Mears Group PLC (MER) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mears Group PLC (LON:MER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 525 ($6.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.79) target price on shares of Mears Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday.

Mears Group PLC (LON:MER) remained flat at GBX 500.00 during trading on Tuesday. 567,582 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 472.11. The firm’s market cap is GBX 512.63 million. Mears Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 346.75 and a 52-week high of GBX 540.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Mears Group PLC’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Mears Group PLC Company Profile

Mears Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s principal activities are the provision of a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors. The Company operates through two segments, which include Housing and Care. The Housing segment is engaged in providing a full housing management service predominantly to Local Authorities and other Registered Social Landlords.

