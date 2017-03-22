McClatchy Co (MNI) Major Shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme Sells 3,534 Shares

McClatchy Co (NYSE:MNI) major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $34,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of McClatchy Co (NYSE:MNI) traded up 0.4093% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.7397. The company had a trading volume of 2,747 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $73.78 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. McClatchy Co has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.03. McClatchy had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company earned $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McClatchy Co will post ($1.91) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McClatchy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McClatchy by 3,286.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McClatchy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in McClatchy during the third quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McClatchy during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McClatchy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment.

