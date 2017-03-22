Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Maxim is an OEM of analog and mixed signal ICs. The fiscal second-quarter earnings of the company were above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, over the last one year, the stock has underperformed the Zacks characterized Semi- Analog & Mixed industry. Maxim has a solid portfolio that generates steady design wins, a highly profitable and well-diversified core business, a policy of maintaining efficiency that has led to cost cutting measures and regular cash returns. Maxim’s exposure to the consumer and communications markets increases risks. However, the diversification of the consumer revenue across a variety of tablets, wearables, peripherals and smartphones is adding stability to the company’s business profile.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MXIM. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Drexel Hamilton upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.37.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded up 0.89% on Tuesday, hitting $45.40. 481,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.14. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $46.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $551 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 76.30%.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $452,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $55,835.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,331 shares of company stock worth $9,579,268. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Inverness LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Inverness LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

