Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 773 ($9.55).

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FinnCap upgraded shares of Mattioli Woods plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.50) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 712 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) traded down 0.01% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 768.90. 4,239 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 773.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 743.00. Mattioli Woods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 567.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 805.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 194.65 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

In other Mattioli Woods plc news, insider Anne Margaret Gunther purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,050.76). Also, insider Mark Smith purchased 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 768 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.24 ($4,438.98).

Mattioli Woods plc Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc is engaged in the provision of pension consulting and administration, wealth management, asset management and employee benefits consultancy. The Company’s segments include Pension consultancy and administration; Investment and asset management; Property management, and Employee benefits.

