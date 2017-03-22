MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MasTec’s top and bottom lines registered year-over-year growth in fourth-quarter 2016, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. For full-year 2017, MasTec guided adjusted earnings per share guidance at $2.35, a 24% increase over 2016. Revenues are now projected to grow 7% to $5.5 billion. The company will gain from solid prospects for its communications business. Improvement in shale-related activities, large industry awards and strong liquidity position will drive growth. Moreover, MasTec outperformed the Zacks categorized Building-Heavy Construction industry over the past one year. However, lower commodity prices, the general oil and gas environment in Canada, along with delay of large transmission projects remain headwinds for MasTec. Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and intense competition also remain headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also commented on MTZ. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) traded up 0.66% on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. 304,219 shares of the stock traded hands. MasTec has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. MasTec had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MasTec by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 365.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 492,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 386,759 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in MasTec by 76.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline or fiber and satellite communications; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

