Marshall Wace LLP Has $11,554,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.97.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $537,079.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,600 shares of company stock worth $12,723,418. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

