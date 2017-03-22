Marriott International Inc (MAR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock to $87.00. The company traded as high as $91.68 and last traded at $91.58, with a volume of 2,844,417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.10.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marriott International to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.41 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $98.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Edward A. Ryan sold 10,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $896,133.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $50,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,316 shares of company stock worth $8,524,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Marriott International by 101.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,717,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,928,000 after buying an additional 4,387,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Marriott International by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,898,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,151,000 after buying an additional 3,109,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $236,001,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Marriott International by 135.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,965,000 after buying an additional 2,572,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Marriott International by 74.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,249,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,456,000 after buying an additional 2,247,068 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Your IP Address:

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.