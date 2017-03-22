Mark J. Levin Sells 30,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) major shareholder Mark J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) opened at 40.88 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The firm’s market cap is $1.35 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Blueprint Medicines Corp had a negative net margin of 270.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post ($3.49) EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.19 target price (down from $38.33) on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Sandia Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $19,663,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 358,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. The Company focuses on crafting drug candidates with therapeutic windows that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options.

