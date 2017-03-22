Marcello Rapini Sells 9,161 Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT) Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) insider Marcello Rapini sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.67, for a total value of C$15,298.87.

Marcello Rapini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Marcello Rapini sold 600 shares of Perpetual Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$990.00.

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) traded down 3.03% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,248 shares. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Your IP Address:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Perpetual Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Perpetual Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on Perpetual Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered Perpetual Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Perpetual Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc (Perpetual) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in finding, developing, producing and marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), oil and bitumen. Perpetual’s business consists of operations in Alberta focused on exploring and developing the natural gas and NGL resource opportunities in the deep basin in west central Alberta; the exploration for and extraction of heavy oil in eastern Alberta; the development and production of shallow natural gas from mature producing regions in eastern Alberta; bitumen opportunities in northeast Alberta, and interest in a commercial gas storage business through the operation and ownership in a gas storage facility at Warwick in east central Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.