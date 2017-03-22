Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $1,665,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,195,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,784,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $831,800.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $834,000.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $835,400.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $1,667,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,648,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $833,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $1,628,600.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $814,500.00.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at 81.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.65 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. salesforce.com, inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $382,802,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 639.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,252,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $160,691,000 after buying an additional 1,948,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $605,886,000 after buying an additional 1,727,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,319,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $158,812,000 after buying an additional 1,325,998 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Monday. Vetr raised shares of salesforce.com, inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.31 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest set a $95.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

About salesforce.com, inc.

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

