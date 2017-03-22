Marathon Oil’s (MRO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

“We maintain a HOLD rating based on valuation.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 5,721,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm’s market cap is $12.63 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

