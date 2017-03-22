Manning and Napier Inc (MN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Manning and Napier in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) traded down 0.459% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.425. 142,905 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.750 and a beta of 1.37. Manning and Napier has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Manning and Napier’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Manning and Napier will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is 104.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Holding Co. raised its stake in Manning and Napier by 27.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manning and Napier by 2,121.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Manning and Napier by 82.0% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. raised its stake in Manning and Napier by 29.7% in the third quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services.

