Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Maiden Holdings worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Maiden Holdings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) opened at 13.80 on Wednesday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.17. Maiden Holdings had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business earned $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maiden Holdings, Ltd. will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Maiden Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHLD shares. FBR & Co lowered shares of Maiden Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Maiden Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Maiden Holdings from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Maiden Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maiden Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company is focused on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. Maiden operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

