magicJack VocalTec Ltd (CALL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “magicJack VocalTec Limited, formerly known as VocalTec Communications Limited provides software-driven solutions for the deployment of next-generation, IP (Internet protocol)-based international and long-distance telephony networks and related enhanced services. The Company provides routing and business powering enhanced services. Its services include International and Long-Distance Calling, Voice VPN (virtual private network), Calling Card, Exchange Carriers and Voice-enhanced e-commerce. magicJack VocalTec Limited is based in Netanya, Israel. “

magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) traded up 2.3821% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.6001. 61,468 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. magicJack VocalTec has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $138.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.5717 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of magicJack VocalTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of magicJack VocalTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in shares of magicJack VocalTec by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 114,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Emancipation Management LLC increased its stake in shares of magicJack VocalTec by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 98,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of magicJack VocalTec by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

magicJack VocalTec Ltd. and its subsidiaries is a cloud communications company. The Company provides magicJack devices and other magicJack products and services. The Company also provides additional products and services, which include voice applications on smart phones, as well as the magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO and magicJack EXPRESS, which are updated versions of the magicJack device that have their own central processing unit (CPU) and can connect a regular phone directly to the users broadband modem/router and function as a standalone phone without using a computer.

