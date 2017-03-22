Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Stake Maintained by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Magellan Health worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) opened at 64.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.70. Magellan Health Inc has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGLN. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other Magellan Health news, Director Eran Broshy sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $636,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 15,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.46, for a total transaction of $1,151,105.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,780 shares of company stock worth $2,880,077. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.