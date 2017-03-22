Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSG. Bank of America Corp began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a hold rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Madison Square Garden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Albert Fried & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.97.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.30. 77,385 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $4.68 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.18 and a 200-day moving average of $174.56. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $156.01 and a 12 month high of $206.24.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.37. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $445.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $306,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,595.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,985,000 after buying an additional 94,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

