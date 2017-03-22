Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) traded up 0.18% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 158,492 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 7.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s payout ratio is presently 351.02%.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Kernan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Stanley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.15 per share, with a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,375. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIC. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. National Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

