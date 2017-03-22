Macerich Co (MAC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.93.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) traded down 1.66% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. 1,450,461 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79. Macerich has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Macerich had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.04%.

In other Macerich news, EVP Hern Thomas E. O sold 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Perlmutter sold 1,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $106,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 281.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 63.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 65.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 412.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. It owns 56 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 51 regional shopping centers.

