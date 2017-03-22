LOOMIS AB SER'B'NPV (LOIMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LOOMIS AB SER'B'NPV (NASDAQ:LOIMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Loomis AB provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables primarily in Europe, the United States and internationally. It serves financial institutions, retailers, other commerce related business and the public sector. The company offers cash in transit and cash management services. It also offers international valuables logistics which includes international transport, management and storage of foreign currencies and precious metals. Loomis AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of LOOMIS AB SER'B'NPV (NASDAQ:LOIMF) remained flat at $30.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. LOOMIS AB SER'B'NPV has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50.

