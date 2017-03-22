Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) traded up 0.35% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 67,339 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $391.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ian Rogers sold 64,244 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $565,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 479,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

