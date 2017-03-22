Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Position Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 474,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.33% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $49,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168,987.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,949,000 after buying an additional 939,571 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,375,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,584,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,744,000 after buying an additional 118,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 156,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 113,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) opened at 104.05 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s market capitalization is $2.18 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.66.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew W. Foehr sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $711,219.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,760.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Aryeh sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $3,403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,289.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,879 shares of company stock worth $4,550,820. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

