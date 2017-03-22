Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Real Estate Investors PLC. (RLE)

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 67 ($0.83) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) opened at 57.50 on Monday. Real Estate Investors PLC. has a 1-year low of GBX 50.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 64.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.28. The company’s market cap is GBX 107.19 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Real Estate Investors PLC.’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About Real Estate Investors PLC.

Real Estate Investors Plc (REI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate assets in the markets of central Birmingham and the Midlands. The Company generates rental income from retail, office and residential land and property, new lettings, rent reviews, lease renewals, refurbishment, change of use and planning gains.

