Liberty Interactive Corp (QVCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:QVCA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Interactive Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Interactive Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Liberty Interactive Corp news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 37,854 shares of Liberty Interactive Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,662,547.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QVCA. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,158,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,104,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corp by 6,133.9% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:QVCA) traded down 0.42% on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,821 shares. Liberty Interactive Corp has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

Liberty Interactive Corp Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies that are engaged in the video and digital commerce industries. The Company’s segments include QVC and zulily. The Company holds interests in QVC Group and the Liberty Ventures Group. The QVC Group consists of the Company’s subsidiaries, including QVC, Inc (QVC) and zulily, llc (zulily), and its interest in HSN, Inc (HSN).

