Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Liberty Broadband Corp worth $45,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,970,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after buying an additional 118,732 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK) opened at 84.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. Liberty Broadband Corp has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $88.12.

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Liberty Broadband Corp Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

