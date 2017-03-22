Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 40,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $2,913,690.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) traded down 0.006% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.205. 22,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Liberty Broadband Corp has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.868 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96.

Liberty Broadband Corp Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interests in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter), TruePosition, Inc (TruePosition) and Time Warner Cable, Inc (TWC). The Company’s segments include Trueposition, Charter, and Corporate and other. The TruePosition segment includes the operations of TruePosition, a subsidiary of the Company that develops and markets technology for locating wireless phones and other wireless devices on a cellular network, enabling wireless carriers and government agencies to provide public safety E-9-1-1 services domestically and services in support of national security and law enforcement across the world.

